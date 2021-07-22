Berkley W R Corp Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Berkley W R Corp decreased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

