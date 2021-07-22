Berkley W R Corp Invests $235,000 in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Kernel Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNL. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.