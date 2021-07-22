Berkley W R Corp Makes New $181,000 Investment in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.06% of Forum Merger III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

In other Forum Merger III news, CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIII opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Forum Merger III Co. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

About Forum Merger III

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction.

