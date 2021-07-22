Berkley W R Corp Makes New $197,000 Investment in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPAU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $4,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $10,010,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $501,000.

Shares of GTPAU stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

