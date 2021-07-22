Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 24,562 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LCAAU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.