Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 24,564 Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,152,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,452,000.

Get Centricus Acquisition alerts:

CENHU opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centricus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centricus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.