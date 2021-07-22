Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 49,696 Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.39% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCCC. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,415,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $3,426,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCCC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

