Berkley W R Corp Takes $238,000 Position in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $193,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNZ opened at $9.72 on Thursday. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

