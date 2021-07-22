Berkley W R Corp Takes $341,000 Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

NASDAQ:FRONU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

