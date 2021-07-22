Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTPAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at $24,072,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at $15,015,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at $10,010,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at $10,010,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at $10,030,000.

GTPAU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

