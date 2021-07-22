Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

NYSE BHLB traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $27.09. 323,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,567. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.