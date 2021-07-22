Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Berry stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $468.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Berry by 66.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

