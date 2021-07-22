Beyond Air Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 726% compared to the typical volume of 345 call options.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $183.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -0.53. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

