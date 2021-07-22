Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Hits $99,771.03 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $99,771.03 and $918,297.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00141012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.83 or 1.00144311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

