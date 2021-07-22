BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.4% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $273.88 and last traded at $271.00. 16,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,197,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.61.

Several brokerages have commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of -1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.35.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

