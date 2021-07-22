BioPassport Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $168,650.00 (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $168,650.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00047756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.80 or 0.00830946 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

