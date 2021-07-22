Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $672.97 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.42 or 0.00119023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $672.97 million and $23.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00299166 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00150633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

