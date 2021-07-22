BitGreen Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1,054.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002379 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00032409 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00237040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033548 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

