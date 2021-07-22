BlackRock, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.13 (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.13 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

BlackRock has increased its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $882.68 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $874.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.