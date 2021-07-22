Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,600 North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 818,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $5,692,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

