Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,237 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIIAU. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $10,550,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,165,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000.

OTCMKTS:VIIAU traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,067. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

