Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

PFDRU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 187,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,727. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

