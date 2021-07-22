Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

