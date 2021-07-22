BMO Capital Markets Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$145.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian lowered shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$147.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$140.78. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.01 and a 1-year high of C$151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.2761283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

