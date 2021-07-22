BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

BOK Financial stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

