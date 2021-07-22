BOMB Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $176,873.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,506.21 or 1.00187962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00034418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,455 coins and its circulating supply is 904,667 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

