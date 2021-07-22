Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.16.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.48 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

