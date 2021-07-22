BOOM Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $49,393.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,759,168 coins and its circulating supply is 778,728,435 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

