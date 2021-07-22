BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 162,375 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $6,579,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

BorgWarner stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

