BP (NYSE:BP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 221,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,439,883 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $23.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Get BP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in BP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.