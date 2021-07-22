BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect that BRF will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 189.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 431,419 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in BRF by 20,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in BRF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 253,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BRF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

