Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 71,000 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.49 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

