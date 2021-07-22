Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%.

NYSE BEDU traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.16 million, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEDU shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

