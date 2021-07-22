Brighthouse Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,973% compared to the average daily volume of 531 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

