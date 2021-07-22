Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Up 7.7%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.37 and last traded at $58.35. Approximately 10,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 884,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

