British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,760.50 ($36.07). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,742.50 ($35.83), with a volume of 3,703,499 shares.

BATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,788.48. The company has a market capitalization of £62.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

