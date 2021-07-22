British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,578. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

