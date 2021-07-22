Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

CALX opened at $47.99 on Monday. Calix has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

