Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $277.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.59 million and the lowest is $270.48 million. Ferro reported sales of $204.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOE. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,257. Ferro has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

