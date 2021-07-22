Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.23. MSA Safety also reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MSA stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $161.90. 268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,608. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

