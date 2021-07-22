Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report sales of $306.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.78 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $216.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $607.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

