Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $124,947,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after buying an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4,591.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.01. 24,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49. Crown has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

