Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post $127.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the highest is $129.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $106.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

NYSE GPX opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

