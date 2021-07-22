Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.84. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,538. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.17. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

