Brokerages Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Price Target at $126.33

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $118.22 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.