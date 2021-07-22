Brokerages Set Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) PT at $189.83

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock opened at $201.10 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 459,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.