Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $153.71

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $167.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $94.10 and a one year high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

