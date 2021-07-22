Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Price Target at $282.17

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $277.49 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $284.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.