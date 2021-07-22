Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) PT at $5.79

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

