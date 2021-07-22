Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) PT at $45.67

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

Several research firms have commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

